Columbia HS track athletes excel at state Meet of Champions

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Columbia High School track and field athletes enjoyed good efforts at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state Meet of Champions at Pennsauken on Wednesday, June 4.

The following are their results:

The boys 4×800-meter relay team won the eighth-place medal in a season-best 8 minutes, 00.99 second. The runners are junior Leo Klint, sophomore Julius Marshall, sophomore Levi Taber-Kewene and senior Earl Hart III.

Taber-Kewene finished in 13th place in the 800 meters in 1:56.19.

On the girls’ side, sophomore Johanna Yarde took 14th place the 400-meter hurdles in 1:03.49 and junior Keira Monagle took 15th place in the 1,600-meter run in 5:08.20.

The meet consisted of the top two finishers in each event and the next-best 18 finishers combined from the group championship meets that took place May 30-31 at various sites.