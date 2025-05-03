Columbia HS track athletes impress at Penn Relays

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys and girls track and field teams enjoyed strong efforts at the 129th Penn Relays, Thursday through Saturday, April 24-26, at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.

The boys 4×100-meter relay team placed 76th out of 104 schools in 44.71 seconds. The runners were junior Jasiel Phair, freshman Kobe Dubose and seniors Miles Strother and Avery Saintbon.

The boys 4×400-meter relay team placed eighth out of 15 schools in 3 minutes, 32.60 seconds. The runners were juniors Miles Artis, Kevin Deves and Nathaniel Wack and sophomore Lucian Caracciolo.

The girls 4×100-meter relay team placed 33rd out of 99 schools. Junior Sara Marley, sophomore Sydney Kwan, junior Anna Cooper and sophomore Kuylyn Latney clocked 49.67.

The girls 4×400-meter relay team placed 10th out of 12 schools in 4:12.09. The runners were Cooper, junior Gwendolyn Butkus, sophomore Johanna Yarde and junior Keira Monagle.