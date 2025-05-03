Columbia HS track athletes impress at Penn Relays

By on Comments Off on Columbia HS track athletes impress at Penn Relays

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys and girls track and field teams enjoyed strong efforts at the 129th Penn Relays, Thursday through Saturday, April 24-26, at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.

The boys 4×100-meter relay team placed 76th out of 104 schools in 44.71 seconds. The runners were junior Jasiel Phair, freshman Kobe Dubose and seniors Miles Strother and Avery Saintbon.

The boys 4×400-meter relay team placed eighth out of 15 schools in 3 minutes, 32.60 seconds. The runners were juniors Miles Artis, Kevin Deves and Nathaniel Wack and sophomore Lucian Caracciolo.

The girls 4×100-meter relay team placed 33rd out of 99 schools. Junior Sara Marley, sophomore Sydney Kwan, junior Anna Cooper and sophomore Kuylyn Latney clocked 49.67.

The girls 4×400-meter relay team placed 10th out of 12 schools in 4:12.09. The runners were Cooper, junior Gwendolyn Butkus, sophomore Johanna Yarde and junior Keira Monagle.

  

Columbia HS track athletes impress at Penn Relays added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →