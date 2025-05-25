Columbia HS track teams excel at sectional meet

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys and girls track and field teams gave good performances at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state championships at Ridge High School in Basking Ridge on Friday and Saturday, May 16-17.

The girls team took seventh place overall, while the boys team took 12th place.

The following are their top six finishes:

Girls

Junior Keira Monagle won the 1,600-meter run in 5 minutes, 05.82 seconds.

Sophomore Johanna Yarde took second place in the 400-meter hurdles in 1 minute, 02.47. She also took third place in the long jump at 17 feet, 7.5 inches and took fifth place in the 400-meter dash in 59.57.

The 4×100-meter relay team took fourth place in 49.37. The runners were junior Sara Marley, sophomore Sydney Kwan, junior Anna Cooper and sophomore Kuylyn Latney.

Senior Penda Fall was sixth in the triple jump at 35-3.5.

Boys

In the 800-meter run, sophomore Levi Taber-Kewene took third place in 1:56.12 and junior Christian Caravetta took fifth place in 1:58.07.

The 4×800-meter relay team took fourth place in 8:09.88. The runners were seniors Earl Hart III, Dylan Little and Jeremy Donoghue, and sophomore Julius Marshall.

Hart took sixth place in both the 1,600-meter run in 4:32.96 and the 3,200-meter run in 9:35.87.

Junior Nate Wack was sixth in the 400-meter hurdles in 56.55.

Junior Kevin Roth Deves took fifth place in the high jump at 5-10.

Freshman Kobe Dubose took sixth place in the triple jump at 41-8.5.

The top six finishers in each event qualified for the NJSIAA’s Group 4 state championships at Franklin High School in Somerset on Friday and Saturday, May 30-31.

Photos Courtesy of Columbia HS Track and Field