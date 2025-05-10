Columbia HS track teams post good showings at Essex County Relays and Super Essex Conference championships

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE/NEWARK — The Columbia High School boys and girls track and field teams posted solid performances at the Essex County Relays on Tuesday, April 29, at Schools Stadium in Newark.

The boys team took fourth place overall among the 22 scoring teams. Seton Hall Prep took first place, followed by Livingston and Bloomfield.

On the girls’ side, Columbia took sixth place overall among the 21 scoring teams. Livingston won the girls team title.

The following are the top six finishes for Columbia:

Boys

The 4×1,600-meter relay team took first place in 18 minutes, 57.16 seconds. The runners were junior Leo Klint, sophomore Abe Hoffmann, senior Earl Hart and sophomore Levi Taber-Kewene.

The distance medley team took first place in 11:03.60. The runners were senior Asa Glassman, junior Nate Wack, Hart and Klint.

The sprint medley team took third place in 3:39.46. The runners were junior Joshua Hackett, junior Devin Lyons-Watson, sophomore Julius Marshall and Taber-Kewene.

The 4×800 team took fourth place in 8:27.83. The runners were Marshall, freshman Nathan Simonich, senior Dylan Little and senior Jeremy Donoghue.

In the 400-meter hurdles, Wack took fifth place in 58.86 seconds.

The 4×110 shuttle hurdles team took sixth place in 1:09.13. The runners were Wack and juniors Landon Finlay, Jasiel Phair and Jonathan Harrell.

Kevin Roth Deves, a junior, took third place in the long jump at 21 feet, 3 inches.

Lucian Caracciolo, a sophomore, took third place in the javelin at 149-10.

Samuel Memo, a senior, took third place in the shot put at 46-9.

Oscar Lesser, a freshman, took sixth place in the triple jump at 41-10.

Parker Howell, a sophomore, took sixth place in the pole vault at 9-0.

Girls

Johanna Yarde, a sophomore, took first place in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:05.32.

Penda Fall, a senior, took first place in the long jump. She also took sixth place in the triple jump at 32-11.

The 4×400 team took second place in 4:09.25. The runners were junior Anna Cooper, sophomore Maggie Doran-Paley, sophomore Sydney Kwan and Yarde.

The 4×100 team took fifth place in 49.70. The runners were junior Sara Marley, Kwan, Cooper and sophomore Kuylyn Latney.

The 4×200 team took sixth place in 1:50.04. The runners were Cooper, Yarde, freshman Cavan Illingworth and Kuylyn Latney.

The 4×1,600 team took fourth place in 24:03.19. The runners were junior Kendall Waite, freshman Amalia Mullen, sophomore Ameli Witherspoon and junior Lily Yazdan.

The sprint medley team took fifth place in 4:42.05. The runners were sophomore Amelia Stetson, freshman Jahnae Smartt, sophomore Tatiana Pilet and junior Stella Bergman.

The distance medley team took fifth place in 13:50.75. The runners were Mullen, sophomore Eirlys Williams, sophomore Elizabeth Leahy and junior Gwendolyn Butkus.

At the Super Essex Conference-American Division Championships on Friday, May 2, at Schools Stadium, the CHS boys team took third place overall with 85 points and the girls team was fourth overall with 69 points.

The following are their top six finishes:

Boys

In the 800-meter run, Taber-Kewene was first in 1:58.66 and Marshall was fourth in 2:01.27.

In the 3,200-meter run, Hart was first in 9:45.80 and Klint was second in 9:48.20.

Wack was fifth in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.40.

In the 400-meter hurdles, Wack was second in 57.96 and Finlay was fifth in 58.74.

The 4×400-meter relay team took third place in 3:26.80.

Deves was third in the long jump at 21-4.

Lesser was first in the triple jump at 42-1. In the pole vault, Howell was fifth at 9-6 and freshman James Kemp was sixth at 9-0.

Caracciolo was first in the javelin at 155-8. Memo was third in the shot put at 44-5.25.

Girls