Cougars baseball team has good run in state sectional tournament

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School baseball team enjoyed a solid season.

The Cougars had a good run in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state tournament.

In the first round, the seventh-seeded Cougars defeated Bayonne, 11-1, in five innings on Tuesday, May 27, at Underhill Field Complex in Maplewood.

Junior Will Iozzo pitched a no-hitter. Senior Zach Barron went 3-for-3 with two doubles and five RBI; Isaac Buchalter went 3-for-3 with two RBI; seniors Nolan Secor and Zach Calveric each had a single and an RBI; and senior Owen Belisle had one RBI.

CHS lost a tough 2-1 decision in nine innings at No. 2 seed Woodbridge in the quarterfinals on Thursday, May 29, to end the season at 13-12-1. Senior Ben Leepson had a single and a double, and Belisle had two singles for the Cougars, who tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the fifth inning.