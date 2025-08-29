FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Columbia HS shows strong commitment

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — For the Columbia High School football team, last season was simply difficult.

The Cougars only had one win, which came in the season-opener against West Side.

But with first-year head coach Lys (pronounced “lease”) Rubens Blanc, there is definitely a good vibe surrounding the program.

For one thing, the Cougars have shown a strong commitment, putting last season behind them.

“I like that they are committed,” said Blanc, a 2003 Irvington High School graduate who was an assistant coach at Hillside for the past several seasons. “They show up everyday and give me everything they have. There’s a high level of commitment, and that’s hard to get from a team that won one game.

“They have been committed to the process, and the process hasn’t been easy for them because I’m a new coach and naturally I’m changing everything that they are used to. They are committed, rolling with the punches and trying to do their best.”

Seniors Eli Angelou (5-foot-11, 190 pounds) and Tenzin Armacost (5-10, 175) have been battling for the starting quarterback job. Armacost was the starter last year, before suffering a knee injury, replaced by Angelou, who also has experience as a wide receiver.

The running backs are senior Jasiel Phair (5-9, 170) and junior Dylan Gilyard (6-1,180).

Blanc is particularly high on the receivers. They are seniors Charlie Knutsen (6-2, 180), Carlo Magyarits (6-4, 180) and Colin Brandt (6-0, 170). Knutsen made honorable mention on the All–Super Football Conference–Freedom White Division last season. Magyarits will move over from tight end.

The senior-laden offensive line consists of right tackle Chris Hopkins (6-0, 200), right guard Ola Osawe (6-1, 225), center Claudius Green (5-7, 185), left guard Hans Archer (6-2, 240) and left tackle Luke Dennis (6-3, 273). Archer, who was on the second team offense on the all-division last season, has drawn interest from several colleges, said Blanc.

On defense, the line will comprise Archer, Hopkins, Osawe and Dennis.

The linebackers are senior Ibrahim Adisa (6-0, 180), senior Melvyn Latham (5-10, 185) and Magyarits. Knutsen and Phair are the safeties. The cornerbacks are junior Dylan Graham (6-0, 170) and Brandt.

Junior Jonah Breen (5-9, 160) returns as the placekicker. The kick returners will be Phair and Gilyard.

Blanc has praised the senior leadership, which has gone a long way toward motivating the younger players.

Mastering the fundamentals has been a point of emphasis during the preseason. Moreover, Blanc wants his team to provide a consistent effort. Often, players get too high when things are going well, but get discouraged when things aren’t going their way. Blanc is looking for his team to rise to the challenge when adversity strikes.

But the keys to success will come down to determination, Blanc said.

Notes – Blanc was a Columbia assistant in 2013 under the late Dave Curtin, who was also the school’s athletic director. Blanc played for Darnell Grant, who was the head coach at Irvington from 2002-09. Grant is in his seventh season as the current West Orange head coach.

At Hillside, Blanc was an assistant coach under Barris Grant, Darnell’s younger brother. Blanc was on the staff when second-seeded Hillside made the 2022 North 1, Group 3 state sectional championship game, losing at top-seeded Old Tappan. Barris Grant is in his first year as the head coach at Union.

In all, Blanc has 15 years of coaching experience. He also was an assistant coach at Union, Dayton, Belleville, Paterson Eastside and Shabazz.

Blanc’s nephew, Mikahi Allen, is a highly recruited 6-2, 215-pound junior linebacker at powerhouse Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey. Allen, a Hillside resident, is ranked among the top linebackers in the nation in the Class of 2027.

Schedule

Aug. 29: vs. West Side, 7 p.m.

Sept. 12: vs. Orange, 7 p.m.

Sept. 19: at Passaic County Tech, 6 p.m.

Sept. 27: at Irvington, 1 p.m.

Oct. 3: vs. Montclair Kimberley Academy, 7 p.m.

Oct. 10: vs. Livingston, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17: at Bayonne, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 24: vs. Union City, 7 p.m.

Photos by Steve Ellmore, unless otherwise noted.

Columbia participates in a scrimmage hosted by West Orange, with Burlington Township, Union and Morris Knolls, Aug. 19.