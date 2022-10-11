Gotham FC players and coaches conduct youth soccer clinic at DeHart Park in Maplewood

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Soccer players from NY/NJ Gotham FC, a professional women’s soccer team based in Harrison, along with other Gotham FC staff, conducted a clinic for children ages 7-15 on Friday night, Oct. 7, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in DeHart Park, located at 120 Burnett Ave. in Maplewood.

Gotham FC and the Cougar Soccer Club partnered for the clinic, which was coached by Gotham FC players and coaches.

The clinic is open to all players, regardless of soccer experience or club affiliation. To learn more or register, visit tinyurl.com/mpesx72w.

Photos Courtesy of Mike Connolly.