Here are the 2025 Columbia HS fall team schedules

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School football, boys soccer, girls soccer, girls volleyball, field hockey and girls tennis will begin their seasons.

The following are their season openers:

The football team will host West Side on Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.

The boys soccer team will visit Seton Hall Prep on Aug. 28 in West Orange. The girls soccer team was scheduled to open on Aug. 28 against an opponent that was not determined after press time. The field hockey team will host Newark Academy on Sept. 3.

The girls tennis team was scheduled to open the season on Aug. 22 against an opponent that was not determined. The girls volleyball team was scheduled to open on Sept. 3 against an opponent that was not determined.

The home games for boys soccer, girls soccer and field hockey will take place at Underhill Field Sports Complex, located at 38 Garfield Place in Maplewood. The home matches for the girls team will take place at the Baird Center Tennis Courts at 5 Mead St. in South Orange. The girls volleyball home matches will take place at the CHS main gym.

The following are their schedules:

Football

Aug. 29: vs. West Side, 7 p.m.

Sept. 12: vs. Orange, 7 p.m.

Sept. 19: at Passaic County Tech, 6 p.m.

Sept. 27: at Irvington, 1 p.m.

Oct. 3: vs. Montclair Kimberley Academy, 7 p.m.

Oct. 10: vs. Livingston, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17: at Bayonne, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 24: vs. Union City, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer

Aug. 28: at Seton Hall Prep, 4 p.m.

Sept. 2: at East Side, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 8: Nutley, 4 p.m.

Sept. 10: West Essex, 4 p.m

Sept. 15: at Irvington, 4 p.m

Sept. 17: at Newark Academy, 6 p.m.

Sept. 22: at Millburn, 4 p.m.

Sept. 26: Livingston, 4 p.m.

Oct. 3: at Clifton, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6: West Orange, 4 p.m.

Oct. 9: at Verona, 4 p.m.

Oct. 14: Central, 4 p.m.

Oct. 17: Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.

Oct. 21: Essex County Tournament first round.

Oct. 23: ECT quarterfinal round.

Oct. 27: ECT semifinal round, at Livingston.

Oct. 30: ECT final, at Caldwell.

Girls soccer

Sept. 3: Newark Tech, 4 p.m.

Sept. 5: East Side, 4 p.m.

Sept. 9: at Mount St. Dominic, 4 p.m.

Sept. 11: at Belleville, 4 p.m.

Sept. 13: at Randolph, 4 p.m.

Sept. 18: Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

Sept. 25: Science Park, 4 p.m.

Sept. 27: at Scotch Plains–Fanwood, 10 a.m.

Sept. 30: Livingston, 4 p.m.

Oct. 7: Jonathan Dayton, 6 p.m.

Oct. 9: at Nutley, 4 p.m.

Oct. 10: at Kent Place, 4 p.m.

Oct. 13: Millburn, 4 p.m.

Oct. 16: Essex County Tournament preliminary round.

Oct. 18: ECT first round.

Oct. 21: ECT second round.

Oct. 23: ECT quarterfinal round.

Oct. 27: ECT semifinal round,

Oct. 30: ECT final.

Girls volleyball

Sept. 3: to be determined.

Sept. 4: at Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

Sept. 8: West Orange, 4 p.m.

Sept. 10: at Nutley, 4 p.m.

Sept. 12: at West Essex, 4 p.m.

Sept. 15: Verona, 4 p.m.

Sept. 17: at East Orange Campus, 4 p.m.

Sept. 24: at Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

Sept. 25: Montclair, 4 p.m.

Sept. 27: at Millburn tournament, 8 a.m.

Sept. 30: Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

Oct. 3: at Summit, 4 p.m.

Oct. 4: at West Orange, time to be determined.

Oct. 6: Nutley, 4 p.m.

Oct. 8: East Orange Campus, 4 p.m.

Oct. 10: to be determined.

Oct. 13: at Hanover Park, 4 p.m.

Oct. 14: at Montclair, 4 p.m.

Oct. 21: at Union, 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 22: Essex County Tournament first round.

Oct. 23: at Belleville, 4 p.m.

Oct. 24: ECT quarterfinal round.

Oct. 25: Kent Place, noon

Oct. 27: ECT semifinal round.

Oct. 29: ECT final.

Field hockey

Sept. 3: Newark Academy, 7 p.m.

Sept. 5: Livingston, 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 8: at Mount St. Dominic, 4 p.m.

Sept. 10: at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

Sept. 13: Scotch Plains–Fanwood, 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 16: to be determined.

Sept. 18: at Arthur L. Johnson, 4 p.m.

Sept. 29: Gov. Livington, 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 4: to be determined.

Oct. 8: Sayreville War Memorial, 6 p.m.

Oct. 9: at Caldwell, 4 p.m.

Oct. 11: Glen Ridge, 12:30 p.m.

Oct. 13: Westfield, 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 15: Cranford, 4:15 p.m.

Oct. 18: Piscataway, 4 p.m.

Oct. 23: at Millburn, 4 p.m.

Oct. 25: Essex County Tournament first round.

Oct. 27: ECT quarterfinal round.

Oct. 29: ECT semifinal round.

Nov. 1: ECT final.

Girls tennis