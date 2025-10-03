This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — Sophomore quarterback Justin Spellman passed for 195 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Irvington High School football team to a 40-7 win over Columbia HS on Saturday, Sept. 27, at IHS.

The win was the Blue Knights’ second in a row, as they improved to 3-2 on the season.

Jayden Herron rushed for 57 yards and two TDs on eight carries and fellow senior running back Najohn Eley ran for 69 yards on nine carries for the IHS Blue Knights.

Columbia first-year head coach Lys Rubens Blanc is an Irvington HS graduate, Class of 2003. Columbia lost their second in a row and moved to 2-2. Irvington will host Livingston HS (2-3) on Saturday, Oct. 4, on Homecoming at 1 p.m.

The Columbia Cougars will host Montclair Kimberley Academy on Friday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m.

Photos by Joe Ungaro

