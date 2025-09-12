Leo Klint and Keira Monagle lead Columbia HS runners at Roxbury

Columbia senior Leo Klint poses at the Roxbury Invitational on Sept. 6, as he took fourth place in a school-record 15:33.09.
Columbia senior Keira Monagle poses at the Roxbury Invitational on Sept. 6. She took second place in 18:41.82.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE/ROXBURY, NJ — Seniors Leo Klint and Keira Monagle enjoyed great showings to lead the Columbia High School boys and girls cross-country teams at the Roxbury Invitational on Sept. 6 at Horseshoe Lake Park in Roxbury.

Klint took fourth place out of 98 runners in a school-record time of 15 minutes, 33.09 seconds for a 5-kilometer course. It was also the eighth-fastest time ever at that course.

Monagle finished in second place out of 74 runners in 18:41.82, which is the second-fastest time in school history. Klint and Monagle competed in their respective Fastest Four divisions.

