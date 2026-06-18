Maplewood residents excel for solid Montclair Kimberley Academy softball team

MAPLEWOOD — Two Maplewood residents who are very much part of the present and future for the Montclair Kimberley Academy softball team had strong freshman seasons for the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division champions.

Starting catcher Chloe Jacobson and starting outfielder Keira Field, who is also very capable second pitcher, boosted the Cougars’ fortunes on the diamond while enjoying strong rookie varsity seasons for the Montclair private school, which also reached the state prep B-Division Tournament final.

Jacobson, who was also a reliable defender behind the plate, batted a solid .373 with 19 runs and 12 extra-base hits, including 8 doubles, while driving in 16 runs and stealing 9 bases in a fine all-around freshman season.

Field, who is a definite pitcher to watch moving forward, worked 19 2/3 innings while striking out 28 and posting a low 1.78 ERA.

She also played right field and batted. 302 with 2 home runs and 17 runs scored.

MKA finished undefeated (9-0) in winning the SEC–Colonial Division crown and was 14-8 overall, while also finishing as the runner-up to Gill St. Bernard’s in the prep B tourney final played at Diamond Nation in Flemington.

Photos Courtesy of Jon Lopez

About the Author Steve Tober Author View All Posts

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