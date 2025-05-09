South Orange duo leads Montclair Kimberley Academy girls lacrosse team

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE/MONTCLAIR, NJ — South Orange residents Debbie Giddins and Biko McNeil have been a strong boost to the Montclair Kimberley Academy girls lacrosse team. which is making inroads with three straight victories in recent action, defeating Glen Rock, neighboring rival Montclair and West Essex in successive contests.

MKA is the two-time defending Non-Public B state champions, having defeated Holy Spirit in the finals, 13-11, last June, and, 16-7, in 2023.

The Howard University-bound Giddins, a veteran starter on the MKA defense, is serving as a co-captain. along with Montclair resident and senior attacker Ciara Branigan, for the 2025 team, which could be one of the prime challengers, along with Glen Ridge, for the Essex County Tournament title.

“Debbie is such a valuable player for us and leads our defensive efforts out there and was a big part of the last two state championship teams here,” said MKA first-year head coach Kristen Dawes of West Orange. “She is also a great leader for us, as we are a very young team with only three seniors this season.”

Giddins and Branigan help set the tone with their leadership skills.

“What stands out most is their commitment to the team culture,” said Dawes. “Debbie and Ciara lead with energy, accountability and an infectious team-first attitude, which has been crucial in helping a young group stay together and find success through a challenging early-season stretch.”

Another key contributor to the success of the Cougars has been McNeil, a freshman attacker who has scored nine goals through the first 10 matches for the Cougars, who had a 4-6 record through Friday, May 2.

“Biko is an exciting, new addition to our team,” said MKA assistant coach Marnie McNany, a former head field hockey coach for the Cougars, who has returned this season to coaching at the Montclair private school. “Her dad (Dennis) is a former MKA student-athlete (excelled in basketball) and it’s just great to have Biko with us now.”

McNeil combines with such veterans as midfielders Shea, Maggie Murphy and Bebe Scourzo, and such attackers as Payton Sullivan, to form a strong offensive thrust for MKA.

“The offensive contributions from Shea, Maggie, Bebe, Payton and Biko have been really encouraging, not just in terms of goals, but in the way they’ve helped drive the attack with energy and purpose,” said Dawes. “Each brings something a little different, and that variety has made the offense more dynamic.

“For the Cougars to keep pushing forward, that group will be key. They’ve shown they can be dangerous when they’re playing with confidence and attacking the goal — now it’s about staying consistent and continuing to grow that chemistry each game.”

MKA is the No. 2 seed in the Essex County Tournament. The Cougars, who received a first-round bye, were scheduled to host No. 10 seed Millburn in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, May 6, after press time. The winner will face either No. 3 seed Verona or No. 6 seed Columbia in the semifinals on Thursday, May 8.

The final is Saturday, May 10, at West Essex High School in North Caldwell. Glen Ridge, the defending champion, is the No. 1 seed.

Photos Courtesy of Steve Tober and Gene Nann