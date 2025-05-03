South Orange goalie Simon Hardiman leads Montclair Kimberley Academy boys lacrosse team

Simon Hardiman looks to stop a shot from an opposing player.

SOUTH ORANGE/MONTCLAIR, NJ — South Orange resident Simon Hardiman is enjoying a superb junior season as the third-year starting goalie for the Montclair Kimberley Academy boys lacrosse team.

Hardiman had recorded 64 saves while allowing 58 goals through the first six games for the Cougars, who had a 4-2 record (3-1 in the Bianchi Division) through the first six games through April 23, with early-season wins over Johnson, 11-10; Verona, 8-7; Millburn, 10-6; and Livingston 11-7. The losses have come to Ramsey, 12-6; and New Providence, 15-5.

“Simon has been a mainstay in goal for us the past three seasons,” said MKA veteran coach Dave Giarrusso. “He’s always had tremendous talent and moxie and he continues to be a force in the back for us. Two seasons ago, we threw him in the fire – so to speak – as just a freshman and he did a really nice job for us, while playing at a level far beyond being a ninth-grader who had been playing varsity high school lacrosse for the first time.”

Hardiman had 196 saves, while allowing 141 goals last spring for the 10-9 Cougars. As a freshman, he recorded 207 saves, while allowing 175 goals in 17 starts for a young rebuilding 5-13 MKA lax squad.

