South Orange Rec Jaguar Track Club enjoys monumental season

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Department of Recreation Jaguar Track Club closed out a monumental 2025 outdoor season with iconic performances on the national stage, culminating in numerous athletes being crowned as national champions and All-Americans.

Competing at both the USA Track & Field National Youth Outdoor Championships in New York and the AAU Amateur Athletic Union National Club Championships in Jacksonville, Fla., the Jaguars brought home an incredible eight national championship titles and saw 27 athletes medal across both highly competitive events.

According to head coach Maurice Cooper, “The stakes are high in these competitive events and the athletes have to trust their training and the work they put in…and we are proud of what they delivered. In the face of steep competition, our athletes made achieving seasonal PRs (personal records) appear contagiously routine. Each performer showed a polish and mettle that belies chronological age and experience level. The future bodes brightly. It was exciting to witness and to be a part of. Big ‘ups’ to our dedicated coaching staff.”

USATF National Youth Outdoor Championships: A dominant showing in New York

Jaguar athletes faced a demanding four days of racing at the 2025 National Youth Outdoor Championships, held at New York’s historic Icahn Stadium. All competitors in the 100-meter, 200m, 400m and 800m events had to first qualify through a semifinal round in order to reach the finals, where the top eight earned a coveted spot on the podium. Four individual athletes and three relay teams were crowned as national champions at the competition.

2025 USATF Youth Outdoor national champions:

Cole Dean (8U Boys): A double national champion in the 100m and 400m, Cole ran an exceptional 14.06 (PR) in the 100m final and maintained his undefeated status this season in the 400m with a 1:08.73 (season record). He also secured a silver medal in the 200m (30.05).

Avery Harris (9/10 Girls): The two-time national champion in the 800m and 1,500m, Avery ran a 2:35.41 (PR) in the 800m and a 5:23.96 in the 1,500m – a 6-second PR that kept her undefeated in the event this season. She also earned a bronze in the 400m (1:07.95 PR).

Caleb Dean (9/10 Boys): The long jump national champion, who is Cole’s brother, had a decisive win with a 4.63m (15 feet, 2.25 inches) jump, maintaining his undefeated record in the event throughout the season. He also took home bronze medals in both the 400m (1:04.11 PR) and 200m (27.82).

Elijah Osborne (13/14 Boys): The 800m national champion ran a 2-second PR (2:04:50). Later in the week, he earned a bronze medal in the 400m with an impressive PR of 53.06.

The 9-10 Boys 4×400 relay team (Tahir Grantham, Cordell Hayes, Bryce Sims, Lance Alcime) followed up their dominant performance at the State meet with a 10-second PR of 4:38:15 to secure a place at the top of the podium.

The 13-14 Girls 4×100 relay team (Malia Wyche, Sydney Smith, Sarah Polanco, Naomi Akakpo) maintained their lead and were unstoppable, clocking in with a significant 4-second PR of 50.70.

The 13-14 Girls 4×400 relay team (Micah Ajayi, Naomi Akakpo, Savannah Forrester, Malia Wyche) rounded out an incredible week with a phenomenal performance, breaking the 4-minute barrier with a time of 3:59:60, a 9-second PR.

Additional USATF National Youth Outdoor medalists (top 8 finishers):

8 & Under Division

Girls:

Kennedi Farrell: fourth in 100m (15.91 PR); fourth in 200m (33:15 PR); and fifth in 400m.

Boys:

Philip Watkins: second in 800m (2:51:34 PR) and fifth in 400m (1:13:68). Philip has proven he can run everything from the 100m up to the 800m, though his dominance in the mid-distance events is palpable.

Pearson Watkins: seventh in 800m (3:00:69 PR). New to the mid-distance scene this year, Pearson demonstrated his strength in the 800m, where he continually ran personal bests.

9-10 Division

Girls:

Brianna Bellfantie: fifth in long jump (3.38m – 11-1.25). Brianna has come into her own as a sprinter and long jumper this season with numerous PRs and success on the track and field.

Boys:

Tahir Grantham: fifth in 400m (1:05:31 PR). In addition to helping his 4×400 relay team secure multiple victories this season, Tahir made major strides in the 400m, dropping 9 seconds in the event over the course of the Outdoor season.

Dylan Greer: seventh in long jump (3.70m – 12-1.75). In Dylan’s first season, he progressed across his sprinting events and found particular success in the long jump.

Lance Alcime: fifth in 800m (2:34:33 PR) and sixth in 400m (1:05:48 PR). Lance has not only anchored his 4×400 relay team to commanding wins, he has continued to excel in the 400m and 800m events with significant PRs throughout the season.

11-12 Division

Girls:

Dakota Riley: second in 400m (1:01:04 PR); third in 200m (27.11); and fifth in 100m (13.10 PR). Dakota has continued to be a force as a 100m and 200m sprinter, though she has also demonstrated her formidable endurance as a 400m runner.

Ashley Crew: eighth in 200m (28.14): In her first year as a track runner, Ashley quickly established herself as a strong sprinter and dominant in the 200m event.

Boys:

Alexander Shaw: sixth in 800m (2:26:81). Last year’s 800m national champion, Alex continues to be a mid-distance powerhouse. Shaw ran a PR of 2:24:69 in the preliminary round to secure his spot in the final and on the podium.

13-14 Division

Girls:

Savannah Forrester: second in 400m (57.47 PR) and third in 800m (2:16:97 PR). In her first year of running track, Savannah has demonstrated dominance in the 400m and 800m events, proven by her two impressive PRs in the championship finals.

Naomi Akakpo: sixth in 400m (58.87 PR) and eighth in 800m (2:35:03). A critical member of both the 4×100 and 4×400 relay teams, Naomi has quite the range. She also dropped nearly 10 seconds off of her 800m time over the course of the season, wrapping up with a PR of 2:23.98.

Micah Ajayi: seventh in 400m (59.88) and fifth in 800m (2:20:59). Micah has consistently improved throughout the season and excelled as a mid-distance runner.

Boys:

Blake Waite: eighth in 400m (56:48). Blake ran an incredible 2-second PR in the semifinal round (54.41) to advance to the final and earn a spot on the podium.

15-16 Division (Boys)

Joshua Akakpo: fourth in 800m (2:01:77). This Jaguar alumnus returned to extend his high school season and ran close to his season’s best.

17-18 Division (Men)

Martin Ajayi: fifth in 800m (1:59:08). As a high school Jaguar alumnus, Martin ran a PR in the preliminary round (1:57.84), posting a thrilling sub-2 minute mark.

13-14 Boys 4x400m Relay (Yassen Abdus-Salaam, Elijah Osborne Jr., Blake Waite, Brad Webb): second place (3:54.90 PR): They may have been a newly minted relay team, but their speed and determination enabled them to pull out a second-place finish in the event.

On the Road to Jacksonville: The AAU National Club Championships

Weeks after the successes in New York, 30 Jaguar athletes traveled to Jacksonville, Fla. for the AAU National Club Championships. Despite hot and humid conditions over an almost week-long competition, many athletes delivered personal bests and earned All-American honors. The All-American athletes were invited to participate in the AAU Junior Olympic Games in Texas.

AAU National Club Championship Medalists and All-Americans

Cole Dean (8 & Under Boys): Cole earned three All-American titles, including a silver medal in the 400m (1:06.41 PR), a bronze medal in the 100m (14.04 after a 13.93 PR in the semifinal) and a fourth-place medal in the 200m (29.78 after a 29.31 PR in the semifinal). Progressing through the rounds across the three events, Cole competed in a total of eight races over the entire meet.

Philip Watkins (8 & Under Boys): Philip received All-American honors in the 800m, placing fifth overall with an impressive 5-second PR of 2:46.79.

Avery Harris (10-Year-Old Girls): Avery claimed two All-American titles, placing fourth in the 800m (2:35.32) and earning a bronze medal in the 1,500m with a 6-second PR of 5:17.94.

Caleb Dean (10-Year-Old Boys): Caleb earned three All-American titles. He secured a silver medal in the long jump (4.70m /15-5), where he still holds the national record from last year, and placed third in both the 100m (13.10 PR) and 200m (26.74 PR).

Niall McLeod (11-Year-Old Boys): A javelin specialist, Niall earned an All-American title and silver medal with an incredible 33.51m (109-11) throw. Niall went on to compete at the AAU Junior Olympic Games in Humble, Texas, to receive a silver medal after an incredible PR of 36.07m (118-04).

Savannah Forrester (14-Year-Old Girls): Savannah claimed two All-American titles. She placed fourth in the 800m (2:27.33) and second in the 4x400m relay (4:01.03).

Naomi Akakpo (14-Year-Old Girls): Naomi earned three All-American titles, placing 6th in the 800m (2:31.13), 2nd in the 4×400 relay (4:01.03), and 4th in the 4x100m relay (50.35).

Savannah Clark (15/16 Year Old Girls): Savannah was crowned the National Champion in the 400m after running an impressive PR of 55:30. She also received a Bronze in the 200m (24.57).

The 14-Year-Old Girls 4×100 relay team (Naomi Akakpo, Sarah Polanco, Sydney Smith, Malia Wyche): Demonstrating exceptional chemistry and speed, this relay team graced the podium with a fourth-place finish, achieving a new personal record of 50.35.

The 14-Year-Old Girls 4×400 relay team (Micah Ajayi, Naomi Akakpo, Savannah Forrester, Malia Wyche): The team showcased their endurance and teamwork, earning a silver medal with a time of 4:01.03.

The Jaguar Track Club is a South Orange-based organization committed to developing superior track and field skills, promoting physical fitness, and building self-esteem and discipline in young athletes. Through dedicated coaching and a supportive environment, the club prepares its members for competitive success while fostering a lifelong love for the sport.

For more information abou the club, email: info@jaguartrack.org.

Photos Courtesy of Davianne Harris