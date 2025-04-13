St. Joseph’s recognized at Archdiocese of Newark CYO Athletics Awards Ceremony

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — St. Joseph’s CYO Athletics is proud to announce that Mary Browne, Matteo Albert Garcia, Andrew Stein and Gerry O’Connor were recently recognized at the Archdiocese of Newark CYO Athletics Awards Ceremony at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark.

Both Browne and Garcia received The Sportsmanship Award, which is presented to an athlete who displays outstanding sportsmanship through service or actions, on and off the athletic field, in their parish or school community.

Stein received The Discipleship Award, which is presented to express appreciation and gratitude to adults who have demonstrated a commitment to young people and athletics in their parish or school.

O’Connor received the St. Joseph the Worker Award, which is presented annually to a person or persons who unselfishly give of their time, talent and treasure in support of the Office for Youth & Young Adult Ministry and the St. John Paul II Youth Retreat Center in the Archdiocese of Newark.

O’Connor, who is St. Joseph’s athletic director, said, “Besides being dedicated student athletes, both Mary and Mateo lead their teammates on the court with how they treat their opponents and the game officials. Andrew Stein is always there every Friday night to help me wash the gym floor and set up for the games that weekend. Every time he shows up on game days, he picks up the broom and dustpan the clean up before and after games.”

Student-athletes and adult volunteers from more than 100 parishes and schools from Bergen, Essex, Hudson and Union counties were in attendance.

St. Joseph’s CYO is a shared parish ministry for the parishioners of St. Joseph’s in Maplewood and Our Lady of Sorrows in South Orange. The Celtics have both girls volleyball and girls and boys basketball for students in grades K-12 playing in the Essex County CYO Youth League.

Photo Courtesy of Gerry O’Connor