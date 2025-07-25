Youngsters are inspired at Columbia HS coach’s football camp

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Lys Rubens Blanc is extremely excited to make his debut as the Columbia High School head football coach this fall.

Blanc also understands the importance of building a strong relationship with young children in the Maplewood and South Orange communities, fostering their love of the game.

It’s the main reason why he directed a youth co-ed football camp at Underhill Field on Saturday night, July 19. The camp, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., was believed to be the first of its kind for Maplewood and South Orange.

With the help of CHS players and assistant coaches serving as instructors, the campers were able to learn the fundamentals of the game in a fun atmosphere. The campers, from grades 1-8, wore camp T-shirts, while going through various drills of running with the ball, throwing, catching, tackling and blocking under overcast skies and comfortable weather conditions.

Many years ago, there used to be a feeder program for Maplewood and South Orange, called the Packers. Blanc wants to bring back a feeder program. He is hoping to get approval for a middle school program, as well as a spring Pop Warner team, for Maplewood and South Orange.

“That’s the most important thing,” said Blanc about having a feeder program. “A feeder program is needed. They will come in with the basic needs and the basic skills. It’s easier to develop that way. I haven’t met a successful program without a feeder program.”

Blanc can definitely relate to that, having grown up in Irvington, where there is a strong feeder program. A 2003 Irvington High School graduate who played for current West Orange HS head coach and IHS alum Darnell Grant, Blanc played collegiately at Kean and recently served as an assistant at Hillside HS under Barris Grant, Darnell’s younger brother and another IHS alum. Barris is now the first-year head coach at Union.

Moments before the start of the camp, Blanc emphasized that his goal was for the campers to learn the game and hone their skills while having fun.

“I just want them to have fun, learn the game,” Blanc said. “So when we do roll out these programs, it’s something that they will be interested in. I need this program to be a family affair, community affair, so these are the types of things to develop that.”

The CHS team is having a busy summer. They took part in the annual 7 vs. 7 Essex Shootout at West Orange HS on July 12.

Photos by Joe Ragozzino