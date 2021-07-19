Seton Hall Prep track and field celebrates outstanding spring season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep track and field team had an outstanding spring season. The Pirates won the following team titles: Super Essex Conference–American Division dual meet, Essex County Tournament Relays, SEC Track & Field Championships, and the Essex County Track & Field Championships.

Seton Hall Prep had many top performers this season and the following were honored by various media outlets and conference groups:

The team finished at No. 16 in the final Star-Ledger team rankings. The Star-Ledger also named senior Edward Kelly to the All State Non-Public Group second team for the 400-meter. Named to the All State Non-Public Group third team were sophomore Ryan Matulonis for the 110-meter hurdles; sophomore Xavier Donaldson, Kelly, sophomore Nicholas DeVita and freshman Jayden McClain for 4-X-400-meter relay; and junior Reece Watkins for the high jump.

The New Jersey Track & Field Coaches Association named the following athletes to the All Essex County first team: senior Kevin Harvey for the 3200-meter and senior Tim Polizzi for discus.

In the Super Essex Conference–American Division, first team honors went to Harvey for the 3200-meter, Watkins for the high jump, junior John McClain for the pole vault, Tim Polizzi for the shot put and discus, and senior Joe Lambiase for javelin. Second team honors went to Kelly for the 400-meter, Matulonis for the high and intermediate hurdles, junior AJ Villaruel for the pole vault, and senior William Polizzi for discus. DeVita was awarded honorable mention.

The Pirates finished in fourth place in the NJSIAA Non-Public Meet at Neptune High School. The following athletes qualified for the NJSIAA Meet of Champions, which was held at Frank Jost Field at South Plainfield High School: Kelly, Donaldson, DeVita, Harvey, Matulonis, Watkins, Lambiase, Tim Polizzi, William Polizzi, senior Edwin Mensah-Boateng and sophomore Michael Thompson.

Leading the Pirates was head coach John Finnegan, along with his assistants Steve Trembly, Randolph Schweitzer and Joseph Cuntrera.