SHP soccer looks ahead to strong year with experienced team

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team is really looking forward to the 2021 season. Last season, the Pirates went 7-1-2 and captured the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Northeast Region Non-Public Group title, defeating Montclair Kimberley Academy, 1-0, in overtime; Bergen Catholic, 2-0; and St. Peter’s Prep of Jersey City, 4-0.

“Seton Hall Prep should be a very solid soccer team again this year,” said head coach Marty Berman, adding that the team did graduate “a great striker” in Lucas Ross, who this year will play for the University of North Carolina, and goalkeeper Tomas Hut, who heads to the United States Military Academy at West Point. “But we return seven starters and a really good senior class overall.”

Returning seniors who started at various times as forwards last year are David Schuster, Charles Giordano and Drew Ligotti. Schuster, who has committed to the University of Chicago, is a third-year varsity member who had the game-winning goals in two state tournament games last year. Ligotti, ever the opportunist, scored in the state final and seems poised for a breakout season. Giordano, an explosive striker who also scored in the state final, is also poised for a great season. Others expected to contribute up top include senior Daniel Spezzacatena, junior Karan Chauhan and sophomore Eddie Krupski.

In the midfield, returning players are senior Brian Sheehan, junior Joaquin Niehenke and senior Ed Dolgov. Sheehan is an attacking threat and has collegiate Division I ability and size; he was dominant at times last season. Dolgov was the starting holding center-midfielder a year ago and his steady play was a pleasant surprise. Niehenke might be one of the best players and started at left-back a year ago but will move into a more prominent offensive role this season. Others who will see plenty of action in the midfield include senior Liam Dunphy and junior Luca Chirichiello.

Eddie Zazzali and Zaiden James are returning senior starters on defense. They will be joined by senior Zach Levy and junior Alex Oladapo, both of whom played a lot last fall, giving the Pirates one of the most experienced returning back-lines in recent memory. Zazzali started at center-back and impressed with his speed and steady play, while James was the right-back. Levy and Oladapo were the first subs on defense a year ago and saw extensive playing time throughout the season. Senior CJ Bubniak and junior Peter Batanjany will also be included in the defensive rotation.

In goal will be Aidan Batista, a senior who backed up Hut for two years and has a lot of experience. Junior Aidan Donovan will also see playing time in net.

As for coaching, Berman will be starting his 36th year as the Pirates head coach. His current record stands at 493-190-64.

Prepsoccer.net has posted its pre-season poll. In New Jersey, the Pirates are ranked No. 4; in the East Region, they are ranked No. 6; and in the Fab 50/National Poll, they are ranked No. 10.

In addition to the always-tough Super Essex Conference–American Division schedule, the Pirates will again travel to the United States Training Center in Downingtown, Pa., to participate in the Mainline High School Jamboree against Black Rock at High Mowing School from Wilton, N.H.