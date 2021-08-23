Seton Hall Prep football team gears up for season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep football team will begin the 2021 season on Saturday, Aug. 28, when the Pirates host Pope John XXIII Regional High School of Sparta at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field. Kickoff is at 2 p.m.

On Friday, Sept. 3, at 2 p.m., the Pirates will participate in the Rumble on the Raritan at SHI Stadium on the campus of Rutgers University in Piscataway. They will take on Union City. This is the second appearance for Seton Hall in the Rumble on the Raritan. In 2019, the Pirates defeated Archbishop John Carroll High School of Radnor, Pa., 42-19 to open the season.

The rest of the season’s schedule is as follows:

Sept. 11: Don Bosco Prep, home, 1 p.m.

Sept. 18: St. Peter’s Prep of Jersey City, away, 1 p.m.

Sept. 25: Bayonne, home, 1 p.m.

Oct. 1: Paramus Catholic, away, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16: Delbarton, away, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23: Bergen Catholic, home, 1 p.m.

Oct. 29: DePaul, away, 7 p.m.