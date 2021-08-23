Seton Hall Prep soccer team unveils 2021 schedule

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team will begin the 2021 season on Sept. 8 when the Pirates travel to Montclair Kimberley Academy. The game begins at 4 p.m.

The following is the rest of the Seton Hall Prep soccer schedule:

Sept. 12: Livingston, home, 1 p.m.

Sept. 14: Newark Academy, away, 4 p.m.

Sept. 17: Glen Ridge, away, 4 p.m.

Sept. 19: High Mowing School from Wilton, N.H., Mainline High School Jamboree at United States Training Center, Downingtown, Pa., 1:45 p.m.

Sept. 22: Belleville, home, 4 p.m.

Sept. 24: Millburn, home, 4 p.m.

Sept. 28: Montclair, home, 4 p.m.

Sept. 30: Verona, away, 4 p.m.

Oct. 2: Life Center Academy, home, 3 p.m.

Oct. 7: Essex County Tournament, first round

Oct. 9: Essex County Tournament, quarterfinals

Oct. 12: Essex County Tournament, semifinals

Oct. 16: Essex County Tournament, final

Oct. 18: Newark East Side, away, 4 p.m.

Oct 20: West Orange, home, 4 p.m.

Oct. 26: Bloomfield, home, 4 p.m.

Oct. 28: Westfield, home, 4 p.m.