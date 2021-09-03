Area schools are ready for normalcy this season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ESSEXT COUNTY, NJ — The countdown is on as area high school football teams prepare for their opening kickoffs with Week 1 games in some of the state’s top showcase events at Montclair State University, William Paterson University and Rutgers University. While they are looking towards the opening kickoffs, the day was highlighted with some marquee coaches making a comeback to the Essex County football scene.

The theme of the day at the Super Football Conference Media Day, held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford and hosted by the New York Jets and Nike, was getting back to normalcy after a shortened 2020 season due to COVID-19. One coach who is making a long-awaited return to the head coaching scene is Dave McCombs, the legendary former Shabazz head coach who famously took Shabazz to two state championships in the early 2000s, then left coaching for what was supposed to be a short time. He ultimately turned that into a 10-year stretch with stops at Kean University, Bayonne, Bloomfield and Barringer, just to name a few places. He made it official this summer that he was back and will take over the helm at Barringer High School. “I felt it was time for me to make my presence felt as a head coach again,” McCombs said. He went on to say that he was gracious when Newark public schools granted his application and gave the opportunity to become the next head coach at Barringer.

Orange head coach Randy Daniel made it a point to give a couple of his players the opportunity to take part in the Media Day. Coming off a 5-3 season, Daniel felt his squad would have made some serious inroads towards the state playoffs had there been an opportunity. The state canceled the state playoffs due to the pandemic. Daniel said that he understood what was going on during the season last year and he is happy that his squad will get out and play this year. “We have a young squad that is looking to show what they can do,” he said. Daniel also was very appreciative for all the accolades that were bestowed on his now-graduated group of seniors from the Class of 2021. Leading that group was Montez Boswell, who was an All-Area, All-Group and All-State selection last year with well over 1,000 yards rushing. Boswell also garnered a prestigious opportunity to play in the Robeson Classic, but due to COVID-19 the game was canceled. Instead, he was honored among his family, friends, coaches and local dignitaries as he also received the Second Annual KSPORT MVP Award, given by local businessman Kerry E. Porter, who is the Founder/Owner/CEO-COB of KSPORT, Inc. Porter made it a point to honor a deserving student-athlete who shows leadership on and off the field of play as well as maintaining their academic responsibilities. He also honored Boswell’s mother Ms. Fatima Jefferson as the Most Valuable Parent, which was modeled after his own parents for staying active in their children’s activities and growth in the community.

East Orange head coach Rae Oliver had a lot to be proud of this past year as he graduated another top- tier senior class. The class of 2021 included Locksley Burke and Al Shadee Salaam. Burke is attending College at Colby College in Maine and is one of three student-athletes going to college not just on athletics alone. “We are definitely changing the culture here in East Orange,” Oliver said. “Colby College is known for all the elite senators and presidents who attended there. But that is just the beginning.” He went on to say that he graduated two other players this year who are also looking to do more beyond the playing field, including a player who is aspiring to be a neurologist and help with developing a cure towards CTE. “We have a lot to be proud of as we have more from our class of 2022 that will be changing the minds of people as they prepare to make their way to Kent State, Temple, just to name a few.” Leading the group is Kyle Louis, who plays multiple positions on defense. He recently committed to Temple University, in Philadelphia, Pa. “I am excited to see what’s next but for now I want to focus on my team’s goals which include going to the playoffs and playing for a state championship,” Louis said. Louis will have help on the offensive side of the ball from his field general, senior QB Raeden Oliver, who is the son of the head coach. Raeden Oliver has yet to make a college decision, but is really focused on getting his squad where they need to be. He and Louis both feel that includes accomplishing the team’s goals as well as finishing strong after each game.

Shabazz head coach Tyrone Turner, Weequahic head coach Brian Logan and West Orange head coach Darnell Grant echoed similar sentiments as they all are looking forward to their opening kickoffs this weekend. “It goes to the stature and quality of student-athletes that are coming out of our programs,” Turner said. “One of my players had school and told me that he would rather be working on his SAT prep classes than being at Media Day and he’ll see me later at practice. What can you say to that? I can only respect his desire to be the best student first, then athlete second.”

All five schools as well as several others will be kicking off their seasons this weekend. Shabazz will be hitting the road to Kinnelon this Friday evening, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m. Weequahic will open up at home with Boonton coming to the Brick City at Untermann Field also on Friday at 7 p.m. These two squads from Newark’s South Ward will be looking to shake things up in the Group 2 brackets and are heavily favored to bring another state championship to the neighborhood.

Meanwhile, the Blue Bears of Barringer will open things up with Belleville at 7 p.m. on Friday evening, Sept. 3, with one of the state’s leading linebackers in Akrum Kawuma leading the charge at Newark Schools Stadium.

With the season already underway following Week 0, there will be some key Week 1 matchups with big playoff implications early in the young 2021 season. The biggest matchup of Friday evening will be Montclair versus East Orange Campus in the nightcap of the Rumble on the Raritan at Rutgers University. “We are excited to get the opportunity to play in the Rumble on the Raritan and open up against East Orange,” said Montclair’s interim head coach Pete Ramiccio at Media Day. He is taking over for longtime head coach John Fiore, who has taken a leave of absence for personal reasons. “We know we are looking at a tough schedule with East Orange and Ridgewood being our first two games,” he said. East Orange doesn’t have it easy either. “We wanted to change up the way we did things where in the past we would win our non-competitive games against non-athletic teams,” Louis said. “We felt that we can hang with anyone of the more athletic team from the gate so this is our opportunity to show everyone in the state what we can do.”

As for Randy Daniel’s 2021 Tornadoes, they will be playing in the second game of the Zone6ix High School showcase at William Paterson University in Wayne. “We have a good bunch of kids, and I am excited to see where they will go,” he said. Orange will face the Cougars of Chatham High School on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 1 p.m.

West Orange is not to be outdone. The defending Liberty-White Division champions will look to add to their winning ways as they will open up against St. Peter’s Prep in the nightcap of the Zone6ix High School Showcase at Montclair State University in Montclair. The Marauders are coming off a 61-0 trouncing of rival Paramus Catholic in the debut of head coach Rich Hansen Jr. “We have our work cut out for us in this game,” Grant said, “but we are ready to go and looking forward to opening kickoff.”

For more games and times check with your local team for all the action and events leading up to opening kickoff.

Photos Courtesy of Kerry E. Porter