West Orange HS girls soccer team eyes another great season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls soccer team has been one of the best in the area for the past six years under head coach Sean Devore.

The WOHS Mountaineers advanced to the North East E semifinals last year and finished 8-4 on the season. They are looking to achieve another great season with a terrific group of talented players.

“The girls soccer team is off to a nice start with one win and one draw,” said Devore, as he enters his seventh season at the helm. “We drew our opening game versus a very good Kearny team 1-1 and beat Newark East Side (on Sept. 9) 3-0.”

WOHS then defeated Nutley, 4-3, on Sept. 11 in Nutley.

The team lost some key players from last year, including Kaya Schultz, who is playing at Buffalo, and Emma Mitchell, who is playing at UMass–Lowell.

This year’s team is led by senior captains Tori Rideau-Winds and Kennedy Morgan. Both have been on varsity since freshman year.

Other key players are juniors Anna Deer, Charley Dvorin and Sidda Mitchell, senior Caitlin Bridgers and sophomore Jaiden Schultz, who had two goals against Nutley. The team is competing in the always-competitive Super Essex Conference–American Division and in North 1, Group 4, in the state sectional tournament.

“The girls have trained extremely hard in the summer/preseason, and we are all excited to see where the season will go,” Devore said.

Photos by Joe Ragozzino