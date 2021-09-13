Seton Hall Prep cross-country team excels at Season Opener

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep cross-country team traveled to Darlington Park in Mahwah for the Season Opener Invitational. The varsity team finished in third place and the freshman team also finished in third place. Senior Danny Collum finished in ninth place in 17:25, senior Anthony Bottino finished in 11th place in 17:29, sophomore Connor Schmidt finished in 18th place in 17:57, senior Bedros Maldjian finished in 20th place in 18:03 and senior Ben Ferraro was 21st in 18:04. Juniors T.J. Sparno and Nicholas DeVita also participated in the race but did not score points.

In the freshman race, Carter Herman finished in fifth place in 9:44, William Magaldi in sixth place in 9:49, Matthew Lynch in eighth place in 9:52, Brendan Mathey in 10th place in 10:00 and Nick Lazzari in 12th place in 10:11. Others in the race but did not score were Matthew Oess, Christian Dolz-Carrizo, Gabriel Ramos, David Thompson, and Aidan Walters.