West Orange HS boys soccer team looking for another great run

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys soccer team is off to a great start to the season.

The WOHS Mountaineers, one of the best teams in the area for the past two decades under head coach Doug Nevins, defeated Newark East Side, 3-0, in the season opener on Sept. 8.

“We have never beaten Newark East Side by a score like that on their field,” said Nevins, who is in his 22nd year as the WOHS head coach.

West Orange defeated Montclair, 1-0, in its second game on Sept. 10.

West Orange enjoyed a great season in 2020, finishing 13-1-1. The tie occurred when they were eliminated by Livingston in a penalty-kick shootout in the North East G, Group 4, sectional semifinal.

The Mountaineers had a dominant preseason, in which they won all four of the scrimmages by a combined 19-2 score.

WOHS boasts several talented players this season.

“Ari Rosu is a senior captain and defender who was first team all groups all state last season,” Nevins said. “Jeremy Green is a senior captain and defender who is a three-year varsity starter. Santi Orrico is the third senior captain, is a holding mid, and is a three-year varsity player and two-year starter.” Rosu scored the goal against Montclair.

In addition, seniors Tyrese Folkes, Francisco Soca and James Palaguachi are key contributors to the team, Nevins said. Folkes and Soca each had a goal against East Side.

Juniors Mason Bashkoff, Andrew Hinfey, Jared Charles, Richard Capochichi and Justin Scavalla also play a big role on the team, while sophomores Nathan Menor and Arthur Rosu are other big contributors, the coach said. Hinfey had a goal and Bashkoff had an assist against East Side.

Seniors Zach Arthus, Shannon Bravo, Kennedy Ibezim, Jeffrey Duarte, Mark Tamay and Nico Vasquez will all push for minutes, while juniors Evan Kops, Noah Wadih, Joe Mignone, Corey Teitelbaum, and Jacob Castillo will all be in the mix, Nevin said.

The team also has a good amount of young, promising players.

Sophomores Jack Dvorin and Atticus LaFarge have a lot of potential and should see time,” Nevins said. “Freshman Lucas Andrada is a very good young player who will play more and more as he develops. The outlook of the team is very good.”