West Orange HS boys soccer team defeats Caldwell to improve to 3-0

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys soccer team remained undefeated with a 5-0 road win over Caldwell on Sept. 14. WOHS goals were scored by Nathan Menor, Jared Charles, Tyreese Folkes, Mason Bashkoff and Lucas Andrada. Goalkeeper Justin Scavalla recorded his third straight shutout of the season.

The Mountaineers improved to 3-0 on the season.

The first home game of the season is Friday, Sept 17, at 4 p.m. against Montclair Kimberley Academy.

WOHS schedule

Sept. 17: Montclair Kimberley Academy, home, 4 p.m.

Sept. 20: Livingston, away, 4 p.m.

Sept. 22: Columbia, home, 4 p.m.

Sept. 24: Belleville, away, 4 p.m.

Sept. 25: Memorial, away, 10 a.m.

Sept. 28: Glen Ridge, home, 4 p.m.

Sept. 30: West Essex, away, 4 p.m.

Oct. 1: Glen Rock, home, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2: Essex County Tournament

Oct. 5: Essex County Tournament

Oct. 7: Essex County Tournament

Oct. 9: Essex County Tournament

Oct. 12: Essex County Tournament

Oct. 18: Millburn, home, 4 p.m.

Oct. 20: Seton Hall Prep, away, 4 p.m.

Oct. 25: Ferris, home, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 26: Nutley, home, 4 p.m.

Oct. 28: Plainfield, home, 4 p.m.

Oct. 30: Morristown, home, 10 a.m.

Photos Courtesy of Perry Bashkoff