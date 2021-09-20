West Orange HS football team blanks Livingston; gears up for East Orange Campus

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Amir Stewart completed six of seven passes for 158 yards and three touchdowns and Makhi Green carried four times for 73 yards and a touchdown to lead the West Orange High School football team to a 35-0 road win over divisional foe Livingston, Sept.17, to improve to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the division on the season. Jekhi Williams also ran for 54 yards and a touchdown on eight carries in the win.

The Mountaineers faced their former head coach, Jim Matsakis, who was the head coach of the Mountaineers from 2013 to 2018. Matsakis is in his first year as head coach at Livingston.

The Mountaineers will host undefeated East Orange Campus on Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. in a key Super Football Conference-Freedom Red Division game. East Orange Campus defeated host Columbia, 52-0, Sept. 17, to improve to 3-0 overall and the same mark in the division.

West Orange (2-1)

Sept. 3: Loss, vs. St. Peter’s Prep, at Montclair State University, 49-8

Sept. 10: Win, vs. Newark East Side, 44-10

Sept. 17: Win, at Livingston, 35-0

Sept. 24: vs. East Orange Campus, 7 p.m.

Oct. 1: at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Oct. 8: at Union City, 7 p.m.

Oct. 15: vs. Montclair, 7 p.m.

Oct. 22: vs. Bloomfield, 7 p.m.

Oct. 29: at Irvington, 7 p.m.