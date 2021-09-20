Seton Hall Prep football team gives great effort despite 2 OT loss to St. Peter’s Prep

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On a warm Saturday afternoon, the Seton Hall Prep football team traveled to the Ed “Faa” Ford Athletic Complex at Caven Point in Jersey City to take on St. Peter’s Prep. The Pirates lost a heartbreaker 22-21 in double overtime.

The Marauders built up a 14-0 lead in the second quarter before the Pirates scored on the last drive of the half. They traveled 71 yards in 12 plays after senior defensive end Ryan Bodnar recovered a St. Peter’s Prep fumble. Senior quarterback Jaden Craig was 5-6 for 51 yards during the drive. The final play was a 19-yard screen pass from Craig to senior running back Myles Thomason. The extra point was wide left, to make the half-time score 14-6. The Pirates opened the second half tying the score at 14 on a 63-yard, seven-play drive, with Craig scoring from the 1-yard line.

Sophomore Danny Easter caught the conversion pass from Craig in the back of the end zone. The big plays during the drive were a 34-yard run by Thomason and a 11-yard pass play from Craig to senior Aidan Mack. The score remained the same the rest of the game and through the first overtime period. Seton Hall started the second overtime period by scoring, to take a 21-14 lead, driving 25 yards in six plays. The big play was the touchdown pass from senior Tyler Marion to Easter in the right-hand corner of the end zone that covered 13 yards. Senior Nick Conforti added the extra point. St. Peter’s won the game on a two-yard run and added a conversion pass.

Following the game, head coach Bill Fitzgerald said, “We talk about playing as hard as you can and being ready every single down. They did that and also did everything we asked them to do, and I could not be more proud of them. Myles was unbelievable and was really a one-man show at times. Jaden showed real guts and just kept leading us out there while helping us to make plays when we needed to.”

Notes: Craig was required by the rules to leave the field for a play after his helmet was knocked off in the second overtime period. This was the second consecutive overtime game between Seton Hall Prep and St. Peter’s Prep, as the Pirates won 26-25 last season in overtime. As this was one of the top games in the state, the stands were filled to capacity and the student sections were very enthusiastic all game. This week, the Pirates will host Bayonne at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange on Sept. 25 in a 1 p.m. start.

Stats: Quarterback Craig: 12-24 passing, 115 yards, one interception. Marion: 1-1 passing , 13 yards, one touchdown. Running back Thomason: 22 carries, 82 yards Thomason- five receptions 60 yards one touchdown. Linebacker James Palaia: 16 tackles, one sack. Defensive tackle Jackson Collins: 15 tackles. Defensive back Kevin Agnew: 13 tackles, one fumble recovered. Linebacker Kelvin Williams: 12 tackles. S Jaylen McClain: 10 tackles.

SHP in the polls: Star Ledger, No. 6 in New Jersey; MaxPreps, No. 5 in New Jersey; USA Today Network Top 25, No. 7 in New Jersey.

Seton Hall Prep (3-1)

Aug. 28: Win, vs. Pope John, 51-7

Sept. 3: Win, at Union City, 48-7

Sept. 11: Win, vs. Don Bosco Prep, 20-7

Sept. 18: Loss, at St. Peter’s Prep, 22-21 double overtime

Sept. 25: vs. Bayonne, 1 p.m.

Oct. 1: at Paramus Catholic, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16: at Delbarton, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23: vs. Bergen Catholic, 1 p.m.

Oct. 29: at DePaul, 7 p.m.