Seton Hall Prep soccer team raises record to 5-0 on season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team had a perfect 3-0 week to raise its record to 5-0 on the season. On Tuesday, the Pirates traveled to Livingston to take on Newark Academy and defeated them 4-0. Senior Edward Zazzali opened the scoring with 12:41 left in the first half on assists by senior CJ Bubniak and junior Joaquin Niehenke. In the second half, senior David Schuster scored two goals and senior Kleon Voliotis scored one goal, while Niehenke, junior Alex Oladapo, and seniors Charles Giordano, Michael Ouatu, and Aiden Guarneri added assists. Senior Aidan Batista had three saves, while junior Aidan Donovan did not record a save in the match.

On Friday, Seton Hall Prep played Glen Ridge at Carteret Park in Glen Ridge and defeated the Ridgers 2-0. Niehenke opened the scoring with 30:39 left in the first half, on assists by seniors Brian Sheehan and Zaiden James. In the second half, Niehenke picked up a free ball on the wing and drilled it into the upper-left corner of the net from 30 yards out with 26:11 left to make it 2-0. Batista had one save, while Donovan picked up five saves.

On a beautiful Sunday morning, the Pirates traveled to Downingtown, Pa., to take on the Black Rock FC Residential Academy at High Mowing School at the United States Training Center. The Pirates won 4-0. Drew Ligotti scored three goals and an assist and Niehenke added a goal and an assist while Giordano, Sheehan, and Schuster added assists. Batista and Donovan each had one save, as they recorded the fourth clean sheet of the season for the Pirates. Following the match, Ligotti commented, about the hat trick he scored, “It feels great and it also shows that hard work really pays off. We played hard as a team against a really strong opponent and got the job done.”

SHP in polls: Star Ledger, No. 2 in New Jersey, No. 2 in nonpublic schools and No. 1 in SEC. Prep Soccer, No. 6 in Fab 50/National, No. 5 in East Region and No. 4 in New Jersey. United Soccer Coaches, No. 7 in Region III.