Seton Hall Prep cross-country team opens SEC with wins

WEST ORANGE, NJ — In the opening race of the Super Essex Conference competition at Branch Brook Park in Newark, the Seton Hall Prep cross-country team defeated Newark Academy, 22-36, and Columbia, 15-50.

Senior Danny Collum finished first in 18:22, followed by senior Anthony Bottino, 18:31, in fourth place; sophomore Connor Schmit, 18:58, in sixth place; sophomore TJ Sparno, 18:58; and senior Ben Ferrara, 19:23.

The varsity lineup is rounded out by seniors AJ Villaruel and Bedros Maldjian, and junior Russ Webb.