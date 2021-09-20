West Orange HS boys soccer edges MKA to improve to 4-0

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys soccer team edged past Montclair Kimberley Academy 1-0 in a home game on Sept. 17 to tie Seton Hall Prep for first place in the Super Essex Conference-American Division.

Senior captain Ari Rosu converted a penalty kick and had the only goal of the game. West Orange goalkeeper Justin Scavalla had five saves and logged his fourth shutout of the season.

“West Orange boys soccer had a huge win against a very good MKA team,” said WOHS head coach Doug Nevins, “and we are now No. 14 in New Jersey with a 4-0 record.”

The team plays Livingston in an away game beginning at 4 p.m. on Sept. 20.

As part of the sports mentoring program in West Orange, youths from Mountain Top Soccer were on hand to support the boys soccer team and kick balls into the net.