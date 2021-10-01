West Orange HS boys soccer team improves to 9-1; awarded No. 3 seed in ECT

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys soccer team defeated Glen Ridge and West Essex to extend its winning streak to five games and improve to a 9-1 overall record.
Senior Ari Rosu had two goals and an assist and sophomore Jack Dvorin had a goal in the 3-0 win over Glen Ridge on Sept. 28 in a Super Essex Conference–American Division game. Junior Mason Bashkoff and senior Francisco Soca each had an assist and junior Justin Scavalla made four saves for the shutout. WOHS moved to 4-1 in the division.
Bashkoff scored two goals and Rosu had a goal and two assists in the 5-0 win over West Essex on Sept. 30 in a SEC crossover game. Senior Kennedy Ibezim had a goal and an assist, and seniors Jeremy Green and Shannon Bravo each had an assist and Scavalla made five saves.
In the 10 games, the Mountaineers have outscored their opponents, 37-2, with eight shutouts among the nine wins. The lone loss was to Livingston, 1-0, in divisional play.
The Mountaineers received the No. 3 seed in the Essex County Tournament and will host a first-round game on Oct. 7 between the preliminary-round winner between No. 19 Irvington and No. 14 Bloomfield, which is scheduled for Oct. 4 at Bloomfield’s Foley Field at 4:30 p.m.
Essex County Tournament
Play-in game
No. 25 Science Park at No. 24 Newark Collegiate
Preliminary round, on or by Oct. 5
No. 17 Cedar Grove at No. 16 Nutley
winner of Science Park/Newark Collegiate at No. 9 Millburn
No. 21 Orange at No. 12 Verona
No. 20 Barringer at No. 13 Caldwell
No. 18 West Side at No. 15 Belleville
No. 23 North Star at No. 10 Glen Ridge
No. 22 Technology at No. 11 Newark Academy
No. 19 Irvington at No. 14 Bloomfield
First round, Oct. 7
winner of Cedar Grove/Nutley at No. 1 Seton Hall Prep
winner of Science Park/Newark Collegiate-Millburn at No. 8 East Side
winner of Orange/Verona at No. 5 Montclair Kimberley Academy
winner of Barringer/Calwell at No. 4 Montclair
winner of West Side/Belleville at No. 2 Livingston
winner of North Star/Glen Ridge at No. 7 Columbia
winner of Technology/Newark Academy at No. 6 West Essex
winner of Irvington/Bloomfield at No. 3 West Orange
Quarterfinal round, Oct. 9, at higher-seeded sites
winner of Science Park/Newark Collegiate-Millburn/East Side vs. winner of Cedar Grove/Nutley-Seton Hall Prep
winner of Orange/Verona-Montclair Kimberley Academy vs. winner of Barringer/Calwell-Montclair
winner of North Star/Glen Ridge-Columbia vs. winner of West Side/Belleville-Livingston
winner of Technology/Newark Academy-West Essex vs. winner of Irvington/Bloomfield-West Orange
Semifinal round, Oct. 12, at Caldwell, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Final, Oct. 16, at Belleville, 5 p.m.
