West Orange HS boys soccer team improves to 9-1; awarded No. 3 seed in ECT

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys soccer team defeated Glen Ridge and West Essex to extend its winning streak to five games and improve to a 9-1 overall record.

Senior Ari Rosu had two goals and an assist and sophomore Jack Dvorin had a goal in the 3-0 win over Glen Ridge on Sept. 28 in a Super Essex Conference–American Division game. Junior Mason Bashkoff and senior Francisco Soca each had an assist and junior Justin Scavalla made four saves for the shutout. WOHS moved to 4-1 in the division.

Bashkoff scored two goals and Rosu had a goal and two assists in the 5-0 win over West Essex on Sept. 30 in a SEC crossover game. Senior Kennedy Ibezim had a goal and an assist, and seniors Jeremy Green and Shannon Bravo each had an assist and Scavalla made five saves.

In the 10 games, the Mountaineers have outscored their opponents, 37-2, with eight shutouts among the nine wins. The lone loss was to Livingston, 1-0, in divisional play.

The Mountaineers received the No. 3 seed in the Essex County Tournament and will host a first-round game on Oct. 7 between the preliminary-round winner between No. 19 Irvington and No. 14 Bloomfield, which is scheduled for Oct. 4 at Bloomfield’s Foley Field at 4:30 p.m.

Essex County Tournament

Play-in game

No. 25 Science Park at No. 24 Newark Collegiate

Preliminary round, on or by Oct. 5

No. 17 Cedar Grove at No. 16 Nutley

winner of Science Park/Newark Collegiate at No. 9 Millburn

No. 21 Orange at No. 12 Verona

No. 20 Barringer at No. 13 Caldwell

No. 18 West Side at No. 15 Belleville

No. 23 North Star at No. 10 Glen Ridge

No. 22 Technology at No. 11 Newark Academy

No. 19 Irvington at No. 14 Bloomfield

First round, Oct. 7

winner of Cedar Grove/Nutley at No. 1 Seton Hall Prep

winner of Science Park/Newark Collegiate-Millburn at No. 8 East Side

winner of Orange/Verona at No. 5 Montclair Kimberley Academy

winner of Barringer/Calwell at No. 4 Montclair

winner of West Side/Belleville at No. 2 Livingston

winner of North Star/Glen Ridge at No. 7 Columbia

winner of Technology/Newark Academy at No. 6 West Essex

winner of Irvington/Bloomfield at No. 3 West Orange

Quarterfinal round, Oct. 9, at higher-seeded sites

winner of Science Park/Newark Collegiate-Millburn/East Side vs. winner of Cedar Grove/Nutley-Seton Hall Prep

winner of Orange/Verona-Montclair Kimberley Academy vs. winner of Barringer/Calwell-Montclair

winner of North Star/Glen Ridge-Columbia vs. winner of West Side/Belleville-Livingston

winner of Technology/Newark Academy-West Essex vs. winner of Irvington/Bloomfield-West Orange

Semifinal round, Oct. 12, at Caldwell, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Final, Oct. 16, at Belleville, 5 p.m.

