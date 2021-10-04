Seton Hall Prep soccer team moves to 9-0-2, gains No. 1 seed in ECT

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team went 2-0-1 last week to raise its record to 9-0-2 on the season. On Tuesday, Sept. 28, the Pirates hosted Montclair at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange and fought to a 1-1, two-overtime draw. The Mounties opened the scoring with 10:36 left in the first half. Seton Hall tied the score with 29:54 left when junior Joaquin Niehenke passed to senior Charles Giordano outside of the 18-yard box and he turned to the left and fired a shot into the upper left corner of the net. Senior Aidan Batista had seven saves.

On Thursday, Sept. 30, the Pirates traveled to Thomas J. Sellitto Athletic Field at Verona High School to take on the Hillbillies. Seton Hall Prep won, 2-0, scoring both goals in the first half. Giordano connected on a 20-yard shot into the upper right-hand corner of the net with 16:41 left on assists by seniors David Schuster and Edward Dolgov. Schuster scored with 7:20 left on assists by Dolgov and Batista.

On a beautiful Saturday afternoon, Oct. 2, the Pirates hosted Life Center Academy from Burlington County and defeated the visitors, 7-0. It was the seventh shutout this season for the team as Batista and junior Aidan Donovan each recorded two saves. In the first half, the Pirates took a 3-0 lead. Giordano and seniors Brian Sheehan and Edward Zazzali scored, Sheehan, Zazzali and senior Drew Ligotti each had an assist and Niehenke dished out two assists. In the second half, Seton Hall scored four goals when Schuster, Dolgov, Giordano and senior Ameni Annan all scored, while Giordano, Ligotti, junior Alex Oladapo, junior Gideon Zalis and senior Kleon Voliotis all had assists.

The Pirates received the top seed in the upcoming Essex County Tournament and will host the winner of the No. 16 seed Nutley or No. 17 seed Cedar Grove on Thursday, Oct. 7, in the first round.

SHP in rankings and polls: PrepSoccer.Net: No. 3 in New Jersey. No. 4 in the East Region. No. 5 in the National Fab 50 Poll. USA Today/United Soccer Coaches: No. 5 in Region III. Also Receiving Votes-Super 25/National Poll. Star-Ledger: No. 2 in New Jersey. No. 2 in Non-Public Schools. No. 1 in Super Essex Conference.

Photos Courtesy of Rich Morris/SHP