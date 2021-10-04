Seton Hall Prep football team tops Paramus Catholic to move to 5-1

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Last Friday, Oct. 1, the Seton Hall Prep football team traveled to Paramus to take on Paramus Catholic. The Pirates defeated the Paladins, 42-6, to raise their record to 5-1 on the season.

In their first drive of the game, the Pirates went 43 yards in five plays with senior running back Myles Thomason running it in from the 1-yard line. Senior Nick Conforti added the first of six extra points to make it 7-0 with 7:52 left in the first quarter.

After a Paramus Catholic punt later in the quarter, the Pirates drove 48 yards in three plays with Thomason running it in from the nine-yard line to make it 14-0 with 4:49. In the second quarter, senior quarterback Tyler Marion hit junior wide receiver Elijah Rippey on a 28-yard scoring pass and senior linebacker James Palaia intercepted a Paramus Catholic pass six yards for a touchdown to give Seton Hall Prep a 28-0 lead before Paramus Catholic scored a touchdown with :55 left to make the halftime score 28-6.

In the third quarter, the Pirates took the kickoff and drove 50 yards in two plays with Thomason scoring his third rushing touchdown of the game from 5 yards out after he ran 45 yards on the previous play to make it 35-6. Later in the quarter, senior wideout Nick Dunneman caught a 19-yard scoring pass from Marion to make the final 42-6.

This victory was the fourth consecutive by the Pirates over Paramus Catholic in the series which Seton Hall leads, 5-4.

The Pirates are idle this weekend and will return to action on Oct. 16 at Delbarton in Morristown.

Game stats: Marion: 7-7 passing, 139 yards, 2 TDs. Rushing: Thomason:12 carries, 154 yards, 3 TDs. Dunneman, 4 receptions, 68 yards, 1 TD. Defense: Palaia: 12 tackles, 1 interception. Senior LB Jackson Collins: 10 tackles.Sophomore safety Jaylen McClain: 10 tackles. Senior LB Jackson Dowd: 8 tackles.

Rankings and polls: Star-Ledger: No. 3 in New Jersey. MaxPreps: No. 7 in New Jersey. High School Football America: No. 5 in New Jersey. USA Today Network: No. 6 in New Jersey Top 25.

Photos Courtesy of Rich Morris/SHP