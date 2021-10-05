West Orange HS football team defeats Columbia to improve to 3-2

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School football team defeated Columbia, 42-7, Oct. 1, at Underhill Field in Maplewood in a Super Football Conference–Freedom Red Division game to improve to 3-2 overall on the season and 3-1 in the division.

West Orange senior quarterback Zander Lipsey completed 11 of 14 passes for 169 yards and three touchdowns, and sophomore running back Rayel Hunter ran for 59 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries to lead West Orange.

Lipsey threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to junior receiver Jarvis Jones in the first quarter, a 12-yard touchdown pass to junior receiver Saboor Karriem in the second quarter and a 5-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Jared Massay. Massay also recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Hunter had a 3-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Sam Godinez kicked five extra points for the Mountaineers.

Massay finished with seven receptions, for 77 yards and a touchdown.

Senior linebackers Gavin Rembert and linebacker J’Ameer Brutus each had six tackles for WOHS.

The Mountaineers will visit Union City on Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. in an SFC crossover game. Union City has a 2-3 record.