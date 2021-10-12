West Orange HS boys soccer reaches the county semifinals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The third-seeded West Orange High School boys soccer team defeated No. 14 Bloomfield and No. 11 Newark Academy to advance to the Essex County Tournament semifinals.

Francisco Soca had three goals, and Ari Rosu, Arthur Rosu, Jack Dvorin, and Edwin Arreaza each had a goal in the 7-0 win over Bloomfield on Oct. 7 in the first round. Mason Bashkoff, Nathan Menor and Jeremy Green each had two assists. Justin Scavalla had three saves and Brian Perez had one save for West Orange.

Two days later, the Mountaineers defeated Newark Academy, 1-0, in the quarterfinals on a goal by Ari Rosu. Scavalla made three saves, as West Orange won its eighth straight game to improve to 12-1 on the season.

West Orange was scheduled to play No. 2 seed Livingston in the ECT semifinals doubleheader on Oct. 12 at Caldwell. West Orange was looking to avenge its only loss of the season. On Sept. 20, the Mountaineers lost to Livingston, 1-0, in the fifth game of the season. The other semifinal was No. 1 seed Seton Hall Prep against No. 4 Montclair. The final is Oct. 16 at Belleville at 5 p.m.

Photo Courtesy of Buzz 1441