Top-seeded West Orange HS girls soccer team moves to ECT semis

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The top-seeded West Orange High School girls soccer team avenged one of its two losses of the season with a 1-0 victory over ninth-seeded Glen Ridge on Oct. 9 to advance to the Essex County Tournament semifinals.

Lauren Villasin scored in the first half and Hannah Amoyaw made two saves for the Lady Mountaineers, who improved to an 8-2-2 record on the season. WOHS had lost to Glen Ridge, 1-0, on Sept. 15, after starting the season 3-0-1. The other loss came against Cranford, 1-0, on Oct. 2. In the first round of the ECT, West Orange defeated No. 16 seed Newark East Side, 4-1, on Oct. 7. Anna Deer, Charley Dvorin, Sidda Mitchell and Josephine Locricchio each had a goal. Kennedy Morgan had two assists and Villasin and Aminata Diop each had an assist.

West Orange was scheduled to play against No. 5 seed Montclair Kimberley Academy in the ECT semifinals doubleheader at Millburn on Oct. 13. The other semifinal was No. 2 seed Montclair against No. 6 seed Livingston. The final is Oct. 16 at Belleville at 7 p.m.

