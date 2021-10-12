West Orange HS football team defeats Union City, moves to 4-2

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School football team defeated host Union City, 33-14, Oct. 9, for its second straight win to improve to 4-2 on the season.

Zander Lipsey passed for 224 yards and three touchdowns, completing 18 of 27 attempts, and ran for another score to lead the Mountaineers.

In the first quarter, Lipsey threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Makhi Green, and Sam Godinez kicked the extra point for a 7-0 lead.

Lipsey scored on a 4-yard run and Godinez added the extra point in the second quarter for a 14-0 lead. Union City scored on a run in the second quarter to cut it to 14-7 at the half.

In the third quarter, the Mountaineers scored two touchdowns as Jehki Williams had a 14-yard scoring run and Godinez kicked the extra point for a 21-7 lead, and Rayel Hunter had a 16-yard touchdown run to make it 27-7.

In the fourth quarter, Union City scored on a 58-yard run to make it 27-14 before Green caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Lipsey and Godinez kicked the extra point to close out the scoring.

The Mountaineers rushed for 109 yards in the game, led by Hunter, who had eight carries for 63 yards and a touchdown.

Jared Massay had five receptions for 50 yards, and Green finished with four receptions for 71 yards for West Orange.

Defensively, Gavin Rembert had 10 tackles, and Massay and Josiah Lawson each had nine tackles for West Orange. Jamarius Lawson had eight tackles, and J’ameer Brutus had six tackles in the win.

The Mountaineers will host Montclair on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. Montclair is 3-3 this season.

Photo Courtesy of Kerry E. Porter