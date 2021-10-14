Seton Hall Prep cross-country team ends SEC season with perfect 9-0 record

Connect on Linked in

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep cross-country team completed its Super Essex Conference–American Division competitions with a perfect 9-0 record after defeating Verona, 20-42, and Bloomfield, 18-45, last week at Branch Brook Park in Newark.

Scoring for the Pirates were senior Anthony Bottino, 17:20, third place; sophomore Connor Schmit, 17:30, fourth place; senior Ben Ferrara, 17:40, sixth place; senior Danny Collum, 17:47, seventh place; and senior Brady Sheaffer, 17:52, eighth place.

The varsity effort was rounded out by senior AJ Villaruel, 17:56; senior Bedros Maldjian, 18:17; sophomore Ben Brennan, 18:41; junior TJ Sparno, 19:11; and junior Russell Webb, 19:24.

The team prepared for the conference championship at Branch Brook Park in Newark on Tuesday, Oct. 12.