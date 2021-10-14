Seton Hall Prep football team gears up for road game vs. Delbarton

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep football team was idle last week as it prepared for its meeting with Delbarton on Oct. 16 in Morris Township. The Pirates are 5-1 on the season.

Here is the all-time series against Delbarton. Delbarton leads the series, 5-3.

1981: Seton Hall Prep won, 42-3, state playoffs.

1989 – Delbarton won, 20-14, state playoffs.

2016 – Delbarton won, 23-19.

2017 – Seton Hall Prep won, 37-31.

2017 – Delbarton won, 42-7, state playoffs.

2018 – Delbarton won, 34-17.

2019 – Seton Hall Prep won, 16-14.

2020 – Delbarton won, 24- 7.

SHP rankings: Star-Ledger, No. 3 in New Jersey, No. 2 Super Football Conference, No. 1 Essex County; USA Today Network New Jersey Top 25, No. 4; High School Football America, No. 3 in New Jersey; MaxPreps, No. 6 in New Jersey.

Photo Courtesy of Rich Morris/SHP