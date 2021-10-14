Seton Hall Prep football team gears up for road game vs. Delbarton

By on Comments Off on Seton Hall Prep football team gears up for road game vs. Delbarton

Seton Hall Prep’s Nick Dunneman runs ahead with the ball past a sprawling Bayonne defender in the Pirates’ 35-6 home win on Sept. 25.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep football team was idle last week as it prepared for its meeting with Delbarton on Oct. 16 in Morris Township. The Pirates are 5-1 on the season.

Here is the all-time series against Delbarton. Delbarton leads the series, 5-3. 

  • 1981: Seton Hall Prep won, 42-3, state playoffs.
  • 1989 – Delbarton won, 20-14, state playoffs.
  • 2016 – Delbarton won, 23-19.
  • 2017 – Seton Hall Prep won, 37-31.
  • 2017 – Delbarton won, 42-7, state playoffs.
  • 2018 – Delbarton won, 34-17.
  • 2019 – Seton Hall Prep won, 16-14.
  • 2020 – Delbarton won, 24- 7.

SHP rankings: Star-Ledger, No. 3 in New Jersey, No. 2 Super Football Conference, No. 1 Essex County; USA Today Network New Jersey Top 25, No. 4; High School Football America, No. 3 in New Jersey; MaxPreps, No. 6 in New Jersey.

Photo Courtesy of Rich Morris/SHP 

  

Seton Hall Prep football team gears up for road game vs. Delbarton added by on
View all posts by Jeff Goldberg →

COMMENTS