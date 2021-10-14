Seton Hall Prep football team gears up for road game vs. Delbarton

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep football team was idle last week as it prepared for its meeting with Delbarton on Oct. 16 in Morris Township. The Pirates are 5-1 on the season.
Here is the all-time series against Delbarton. Delbarton leads the series, 5-3.
- 1981: Seton Hall Prep won, 42-3, state playoffs.
- 1989 – Delbarton won, 20-14, state playoffs.
- 2016 – Delbarton won, 23-19.
- 2017 – Seton Hall Prep won, 37-31.
- 2017 – Delbarton won, 42-7, state playoffs.
- 2018 – Delbarton won, 34-17.
- 2019 – Seton Hall Prep won, 16-14.
- 2020 – Delbarton won, 24- 7.
SHP rankings: Star-Ledger, No. 3 in New Jersey, No. 2 Super Football Conference, No. 1 Essex County; USA Today Network New Jersey Top 25, No. 4; High School Football America, No. 3 in New Jersey; MaxPreps, No. 6 in New Jersey.
Photo Courtesy of Rich Morris/SHP
COMMENTS