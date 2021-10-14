West Orange HS girls soccer team wins in ECT semifinal, joins WOHS boys team in the ECT finals on Oct. 16

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — In an exciting turn of events, both the West Orange High School boys and girls soccer teams will head to their respective Essex County Tournament finals in Belleville on Saturday, Oct. 16.

The top-seeded girls defeated fifth-seeded Montclair Kimberley Academy, 1-0, in the semifinal round on Oct. 13 at Millburn.

Freshman Lauren Villasin had the lone goal of the game in the second half to put the Mountaineers on top.

“The girls played a great game last night against a very talented MKA team,” said WOHS head coach Sean Devore. “The girls have worked extremely hard and have won three games in a very difficult county tournament.”

WOHS improved to a 9-9-2 record on the season and will face sixth-seeded Livingston in the final at 7 p.m. West Orange defeated Livingston, 2-1, Sept. 21 in a Super Essex Conference–American Division game in Livingston.

The WOHS boys, seeded third, will face top-seeded neighbor Seton Hall Prep at 5 p.m. in the final. WOHS defeated Livingston, 4-0, in the semifinals on Oct. 12 in Caldwell.

The WOHS girls are in the ECT final for the second time in the history of the ECT, which began in 1983. They won the ECT title in 2018 after defeating Glen Ridge in the final.

The WOHS boys are in the ECT final for the first time since 2012, seeking their first county title since 2006.

Defending champion Seton Hall Prep has reached the ECT final for the seventh consecutive time from 2014-19 and this season. Last year’s ECT finals were canceled due to the pandemic.

In addition to winning it in 2019, the SHP Pirates won the ECT title in 2015 and 2017, while losing in the 2014, 2016 and 2018 finals in that span. In 2018, SHP lost the title on penalty kicks to Montclair after the game was scoreless through regulation and two overtimes.

This is the Pirates’ 12th ECT final. West Orange is in the ECT final for the seventh time.

In the history of the ECT, which began in 1974, the Pirates have won six titles, while West Orange has won two in 2003 and 2006.

Joe Ragozzino contributed to this article.

Photos Courtesy of Meredith Mitchell