Unbeaten Seton Hall Prep soccer team ends regular season; gains No. 1 seed in Non-Public A North

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team closed out its regular season with a 5-0 victory over Bloomfield at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange to raise its record to 16-0-1 on the season.

On Thursday, Nov. 4, the No. 1 seed Pirates will host No. 8 seed Oratory in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA Non-Public A North state tournament at 2 p.m.

Against Bloomfield, senior Joaquin Niehenke had one goal and two assists, and sophomore Eddie Krupski scored one goal and had one assist. Other goal scorers were seniors Edward Zazzali, David Schuster and Dan Spezzacatena. Other players who had assists were seniors Brian Sheehan and CJ Bubniak, while juniors Peter Batanjany and Luca Chirichiello also had assists. The SHP goalies — senior Aidan Batista, junior Aidan Donovan, and sophomore Ray Bonanno — all helped record the clean sheet. It was the 12th shutout for the team this season.

SHP top goals/assists: Niehenke — 10 goals and 12 assists; Schuster — nine goals and four assists; Sheehan — five five goals and nine assists; senior Drew Ligotti — five goals and eight assists; senior Charles Giordano — five goals and six assists; Krupski — five goals and three assists; senior Edward Zazzali — four goals and seven assists.

Rankings: Prepsoccer.Net, No. 3 in New Jersey, No. 4 in East Region, No. 7 in Fab 50 National Poll; USA Today/United Soccer Coaches, No. 4 in Region III; Star-Ledger, No. 2 in Top 20 in New Jersey, No. 2 in Non-Public School Group, No. 1 in Super Essex Conference.