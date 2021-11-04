West Orange HS cross-country runners give good efforts at Essex County meet

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys and girls cross-country teams gave good efforts at the Essex County Championships on Oct. 29 at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield.

The WOHS boys team took 12th in the boys team standings among the 22 schools. Seton Hall Prep won the team title. WOHS was led by junior Langston Siguenza, who took 49th in 18:32.3; sophomore Henry Pfeifer, 55th in 18:45.9; senior Sebastian DeSimone, 66th in 18:57.9; and sophomore Adom Haile-Selassie, 88th in 20:06.20. Other WOHS runners were sophomore Will Fifield, 20:41.5; junior Randall Stevens, 20:44.7; and senior Jason-Lamont Jackson Jr., 20:46.3.

On the girls side, WOHS was represented by seniors Vanessa Frederic and Santija Moul. Frederic took 68th in 24.01.9 and Moul placed 73rd in 24:48.0. Montclair won the girls team title.