West Orange HS boys soccer team advances to state section quarterfinals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The second-seeded West Orange High School boys soccer team defeated No. 15 seed Morristown, 3-2, in overtime in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1, Group 4, tournament on Nov. 1 at home.

The Mountaineers will host No. 7 seed Union City in the quarterfinals on Nov. 4 at noon. The winner will face the winner between No. 3 seed Clifton and No. 6 seed Fair Lawn in the semifinals on Nov. 8. The final is Nov. 11.

Photo Courtesy of West Orange School District