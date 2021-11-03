West Orange HS boys soccer team advances to state section quarterfinals

West Orange, in white uniforms, and Seton Hall Prep battle in the Essex County Tournament final at Belleville High School on Sunday, Oct. 17. Seton Hall Prep won, 2-0.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The second-seeded West Orange High School boys soccer team defeated No. 15 seed Morristown, 3-2, in overtime in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1, Group 4, tournament on Nov. 1 at home.

The Mountaineers will host No. 7 seed Union City in the quarterfinals on Nov. 4 at noon. The winner will face the winner between No. 3 seed Clifton and No. 6 seed Fair Lawn in the semifinals on Nov. 8. The final is Nov. 11.

