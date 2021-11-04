Seton Hall Prep cross-country team wins Essex County title

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep cross-country team showed its strength at the Essex County Championship meet on Friday, Oct. 29, at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield. The Pirates overcame a 1-2 finish from Millburn by packing in its five scorers within a 10-second spread to emerge with a 58-67 victory over runner-up Millburn. Senior Danny Collum finished in ninth place in 16:49; sophomore Connor Schmit, 10th place in 16:51; senior Ben Ferrara, 12th place in 16:54; senior Anthony Bottino, 13th place in 16:57; and senior Brady Sheaffer, 14th place in 16:59. This is the second consecutive county title for the Pirates, as they also won in 2019, when the meet was last held.

In the junior varsity race, Seton Hall Prep placed an impressive five runners in the top eight finishers and defeated runner-up Millburn, 23-42. It was also their second consecutive county title. Sophomore Ben Brennan won the race in 17:40; freshman Carter Herman took third place in 18:01; junior Russell Webb, fifth place in 18:07; junior Mike Davis, sixth place in 18:23; and freshman Brendan Mathey, eighth place in 18:26. This victory showed everyone a glimpse of the future of the Seton Hall Prep cross-country team.

Photos Courtesy of Rich Morris/SHP