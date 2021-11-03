West Orange HS girls soccer team advances to state section quarterfinals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The third-seeded West Orange High School girls soccer team defeated No. 14 seed Union City, 8-1, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4, tournament on Nov. 2 at WOHS.

Senior Tori Ridea-Winds had two goals and one assist; sophomore Jaiden Schultz had one goal and one assist; and freshman Lauren Villasin, sophomore Lucy Fishkin, junior Sidda Mitchell, sophomore Chloe Mondi and junior Anya Steigbigel each had one goal for WOHS.

The Mountaineers, who improved to a 12-3-3 record, will host No. 6 seed Kearny in the quarterfinals on Nov. 5 at noon. The winner will face the winner between No. 2 seed Livingston and No. 7 seed Passaic County Tech in the semifinals on Nov. 9. The final is Nov. 12.

West Orange, seeded No. 1, defeated sixth-seeded Livingston, 2-1, in the Essex County Tournament championship game this season at Belleville High School on Oct. 17.

Photo Courtesy of Meredith Mitchell