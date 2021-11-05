Golda Och Academy boys cross-country team competes at state Prep meet

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Golda Och Academy boys cross-country team competed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, Prep meet held at Blair Academy in Blairstown, located in Warren County.

Jesse Schiffman placed 29th in 19:25 out of 60 finishers. Daniel Schiffman, Jesse’s brother, took 32nd place in 19:36. Alex Lefkowitz ran 21:02 for 43rd place. Joey Askin ran 21:25 for 50th place and Ari Jacobs ran 22:00 for 52nd place.

The GOA boys scored 206 points, eighth out of nine scoring teams. Newark Academy won the title with 37 points.

This was the best showing for GOA in several years, despite not having any practices in August and only five workouts in September. It was only the team’s second race all season. The team did it with three freshmen, one sophomore and one junior.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano