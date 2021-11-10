West Orange HS girls soccer team falls in sectional semifinals to end stellar season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls soccer team ended a great season.

Under seventh-year head coach Sean Devore, the third-seeded Mountaineers, who won the Essex County Tournament title last month, lost to Super Essex Conference rival and second-seeded Livingston, 3-0, in the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4, tournament on Nov. 9 in Livingston in a rematch of the ECT championship game.

West Orange, which defeated Livingston, 2-1, in the ECT championship game on Oct. 29 in Belleville, finished the season with a stellar 13-4-1 overall record.

In the first round, WOHS defeated No. 14 seed Union City, 8-1, on Nov. 2 at WOHS. Senior Tori Rideau-Winds had two goals and one assist; sophomore Jaiden Schultz had one goal and one assist; and freshman Lauren Villasin, sophomore Lucy Fishkin, junior Sidda Mitchell, sophomore Chloe Mondi and junior Anya Steigbigel each had one goal for WOHS.

The Mountaineers then defeated Kearny, 2-0, in the quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 5, at home. Villasin and Rideau-Winds scored the goals. Mitchell had an assist and freshman Hannah Amoyaw had eight saves for the shutout.

WOHS beat Livingston, 2-1, earlier in the season in a Super Essex Conference–American Division game on Sept. 21 in Livingston.

Photos Courtesy of Meredith Mitchell and Joe Ragozzino