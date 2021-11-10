West Orange HS girls soccer team falls in sectional semifinals to end stellar season

WOHS sophomore Jaiden Schultz, No. 11, goes for the ball during the ECT final.
The West Orange High School girls soccer team poses prior to their 4-3 victory at Nutley on Sept. 11.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls soccer team ended a great season.

Under seventh-year head coach Sean Devore, the third-seeded Mountaineers, who won the Essex County Tournament title last month, lost to Super Essex Conference rival and second-seeded Livingston, 3-0, in the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4, tournament on Nov. 9 in Livingston in a rematch of the ECT championship game.

West Orange, which defeated Livingston, 2-1, in the ECT championship game on Oct. 29 in Belleville, finished the season with a stellar 13-4-1 overall record.

In the first round, WOHS defeated No. 14 seed Union City, 8-1, on Nov. 2 at WOHS. Senior Tori Rideau-Winds had two goals and one assist; sophomore Jaiden Schultz had one goal and one assist; and freshman Lauren Villasin, sophomore Lucy Fishkin, junior Sidda Mitchell, sophomore Chloe Mondi and junior Anya Steigbigel each had one goal for WOHS.

The Mountaineers then defeated Kearny, 2-0, in the quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 5, at home. Villasin and Rideau-Winds scored the goals. Mitchell had an assist and freshman Hannah Amoyaw had eight saves for the shutout.

WOHS beat Livingston, 2-1, earlier in the season in a Super Essex Conference–American Division game on Sept. 21 in Livingston.

Photos Courtesy of Meredith Mitchell and Joe Ragozzino

  

