Seton Hall Prep cross-country team wins prep schools title for second year in a row

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Wednesday, Nov. 3, the Seton Hall Prep cross-country team traveled to Blair Academy in Blairstown to compete in the NJISAA Prep State Championships. The Pirates were coming off a victory at the Essex County championship the previous Friday, Oct. 29.

In the A Division race, Seton Hall once again flexed its superior compression with a 1-5 spread of just 23 seconds on the way to a second straight title, 46-69, over runner-up Lawrenceville.

The top five finishers for the Pirates were seniors Anthony Bottino, sixth, 17:10; Brady Sheaffer seventh, 17:18; Danny Collum, ninth, 17:22; Ben Ferraro, 11th, 17:28; and sophomore Connor Schmit, 13th, 17:33. Also in the race were seniors Bedros Maldjian, 17:49, and AJ Villaruel, 17:54.

On Saturday, Nov. 6, other varsity members competed in the New Jersey Catholic Track Conference race at Oak Ridge Park in Clark. They included sophomore Benjamin Brennan, 18:15; junior Michael Davis, 18:16; junior Ryan Matulonis, 18:18; junior Frederick Groppe, 18:40; sophomore John Dec, 18:55; and junior TJ Sparno, 19:02.

This Saturday, Nov. 13, the Pirates will compete in the NJSIAA Non-Public A state championships at Holmdel Park in Holmdel.

