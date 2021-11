This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The top-seeded and unbeaten Seton Hall Prep soccer team defeated second-seeded Delbarton, 1-0, in the NJSIAA Non-Public A North championship game on Thursday, Nov. 11.

The Pirates, who improved to 19-0-1 on the season, will face Christian Brothers Academy in the Non-Public A state championship at Kean University on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 5:30 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Rich Morris/SHP