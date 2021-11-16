Seton Hall Prep soccer team closes out magical season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team closed out a magical season, defeating Christian Brothers Academy 2-0 at Kean University’s Alumni Stadium in Union on Sunday, Nov. 14, in the NJSIAA Non-Public A final. They also completed an outstanding season with a 20-0-1 record.

Senior Drew Ligotti opened the scoring for the Pirates with 29:05 left in the first half when he took a David Schuster corner kick and put it home. Both teams played a very tough defense throughout the match. Seton Hall scored its second goal when sophomore Eddie Krupski found Schuster, a senior, all alone in front of the CBA goal, and Schuster put it in from 10 yards out into the upper–left-hand corner with 10:39 left in the second half.

Senior goalie Aidan Batista had four saves to record his sixth shutout of the season and the team’s 16th of the season.

The Pirates allowed only six goals all season. This is their first unbeaten season since 2010, when they went 18-0-3.

When asked about the match, Ligotti said, “It felt amazing to score in such a big game like this. To do it 10 minutes in, it set the bar and the tone for the rest of the game.”

Senior back Zaiden James added, “The CBA front three were amazing. Credit to them, they gave us a lot of work, but we worked through it. All the work we put in all season, all of the scouting, we knew what we had to do and we did it.”

Schuster said, “We have so much trust in our defense. The coaching staff set up the perfect game plan, to stay compact and shut down their offense. Our offense knew we would get at least one goal. We just had the faith and trust in our defense to get the job done and they did it.”

Senior Zach Levy commented, “CBA had one of the hardest offenses we played this season, so to end on this is a highlight and a memory that is going to be remembered for years to come. It’s incredibly special. We don’t have a lot of D1 commits or offers on our team, but it’s all about the team, and playing as a team we are unbeatable.”

SHP head coach Marty Berman commented about the match, “As much as it was all about the defense, I still think it comes down to the midfield. I still think we have the best midfield trio in the state (seniors Brian Sheehan, Edward Dolgov, and junior Joaquin Niehenke), and they showed it tonight, especially in the first half. We really controlled the game, we created chances, we possessed the ball beautifully. I have the utmost respect for CBA, they are really well coached and skilled.”

In the Non-Public A North final on Thursday, Nov. 11, the Pirates defeated Delbarton 1-0 behind Ligotti’s goal with just :48 left in the first half. Krupski headed it to senior Brian Sheehan who slid it to Ligotti in the box and he drilled it home. Batista had eight saves to record the clean sheet.

In the Non-Public A North semifinal on Monday, Nov. 8, the Pirates defeated Bergen Catholic 2-0. After a scoreless first half, senior Charles Giordano scored off a Schuster corner just 4:15 into the second half to make it 1-0. Krupski made it 2-0 when he scored with 9:29 left on assists by Ligotti and senior Brian Sheehan. Batista had three saves to complete the shutout.

The Pirates have been nationally ranked in the top 10 all season by Prepsoccer.Net and No. 2 in New Jersey by the Star-Ledger until last week, when they were No. 1. This win cements Seton Hall Prep’s status as the state’s No. 1 ranked team.

Photos Courtesy of Rich Morris/SHP